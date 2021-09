The beer company marks the festival’s 20th edition and their longstanding relationship with POP.

POP Montreal is celebrating its 20th edition this year and St-Ambroise is helping ring in the festivities with a beer bearing the name of the festival. To mark the milestone, along with the company’s longtime partnership with the festival, McAuslan Brewing is launching specially designed POP Montreal cans of their Pale Ale.

“Well done for your dedication to the art world, representing emerging and renowned artists from around the world,” McAuslan wrote in their Instagram shout-out to the festival. The POP Montreal edition of the St-Ambroise Pale Ale will be available at several locations across Mile End and the Plateau.

Additionally, McAuslan and POP Montreal have organized a treasure hunt taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Prizes include concert tickets, a goodie bag and St-Ambroise drink tickets.

POP Montreal is bringing some exciting names for the 2021 edition, including Backxwash, Cakes da Killa and Chiiild. Attendees can also look forward to Film POP, POP Symposium and Puces POP, among other events.

POP Montreal goes down from Sept. 22–26. For more information on the 20th edition of the festival, please visit the festival’s website.

