Quebec seniors will soon be eligible for booster shots

Following similar announcements about third doses in the U.S. and other Canadian provinces, Health Minister Christian Dubé will announce this afternoon at 1 p.m. that Quebec seniors living in residences will soon be eligible for booster shots.

Eligibility for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may soon open up for other Quebecers as well, according to a CTV Montreal report.

