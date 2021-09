“The current positions of the federal parties are not sufficient. It is a pan-Canadian issue that requires concerted action.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was among the mayors of the five largest cities in Quebec today asking federal parties to clarify their policies on banning assault weapons and handguns and combatting gun trafficking.

“The current positions of the federal parties are not sufficient,” Plante said. “It is a pan-Canadian issue that requires concerted action, certainly from the cities, but also from the Government of Canada, the only level that can act at the borders.

“My colleagues and I are determined to take strong action on public safety, and we look to the leaders of the federal parties, on the eve of their (second) debate, to clarify their intentions on this issue.”

Plante noted that Montreal has made concrete efforts to fight gun violence in the city, notably by allocating 42 additional staff to the SPVM to combat organized crime, creating a squad specializing in preventing arms trafficking and providing $5-million to community groups working with youth.

“This leads to searches and arrests, but the federal government must absolutely act at the source by banning assault weapons and handguns, and by allocating the necessary resources to border services.”

Also present at the press conference were Quebec City Mayor Regis Lebaume, Laval Mayor Marc Demers, Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin and Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent. Watch the press conference in its entirety below.



