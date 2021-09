Zach Zoya and Atelier New Regime are giving away $1,500 in prizes.

Montreal musician Zach Zoya has linked up with local clothing brand Atelier New Regime for an exclusive series of live performances. Today we’re pleased to share the latest video of the collection, a moving acoustic rendition of his single “Understand.”

Zoya has been on quite the hot-streak lately. The musician has a strong sense of duality, creating songs of the R&B and rap variety that are as endearing as they are catchy. The Rouyn-Noranda-born artist is gearing up to release a full length project this winter.

READ: 3 Montreal artists Drake should work with on his next album

Atelier New Regime has kicked off a contest with Zach Zoya that is sure to excite fans. They are giving away three prizes of $500 gift cards that could be used at the Montreal-based boutique. Fans can enter to win here.

New Regime has asserted itself as a go-to brand for fashion heads across the globe. Celebrities such as Rihanna, 2 Chainz and J. Cole are some of the many names who have been seen draped in the orange-heavy streetwear company.

For more information on Zach Zoya, please visit his social media pages. For more information on Atelier New Regime, please visit their website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.