Montreal artist Antoine93 has dusted off the 2009 hit “Shake It” by L.A. band Metro Station (feat. Trace Cyrus, brother of Miley and Noah), releasing his “experimental pop” version of the song as a new single, despite an aversion to covers.

“I always hated the idea of cover songs until recently when I listened to ‘Shake It’ for the first time in a while and kind of really vibed with the chords and the melody and the energy of it. I thought it would sound great as a clean experimental pop song. Let’s say the draw was not necessarily the songwriting!” —Antoine93

Listen to the track below.

“Shake It” by Antoine93

