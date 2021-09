Today is the anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, and Quebec Premier François Legault has issued a statement on the “dark anniversary,” stating that “such a situation must not happen again.”

Joyce Echaquan was an Atikamekw woman who died on Sept. 28, 2020 at a Joliette hospital after being tied to her bed and ridiculed by staff who subsequently neglected her as she called for help. Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, live-streamed her mistreatment on Facebook.

“One year ago, Joyce Echaquan passed away under horrific circumstances. It was a collective awakening about the discrimination still suffered by Indigenous people. Let us continue the fight against these behaviours, which have no place in our society. Such a situation must not happen again. On this dark anniversary, my thoughts are with Joyce Echaquan’s family and loved ones, as well as her community.” —François Legault

2/2 Une telle situation ne doit plus se reproduire. En ce sombre anniversaire, mes pensées vont à la famille et aux proches de Joyce Echaquan, ainsi qu'à sa communauté. — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 28, 2021

