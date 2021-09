250 customers will be able to try the “mystery burger” that’s debuting as part of Burger Week 2021.

Nouveau Palais is giving away free burgers at the Jean-Talon Market in Montreal this weekend. As part of Le Burger Week, the restaurant is debuting an exclusive burger at their Winneburger food truck.

The first 250 clients will be able to try this “mystery burger” free of charge, compliments of the Montreal restaurant.

The Winneburger food truck has been an extraordinary hit at the Jean-Talon Market.

The Winneburger food truck has been an extraordinary hit at the Jean-Talon Market. Nouveau Palais has teased that a “secret ingredient” will make this particular burger stand out from the crowd.

Le Burger Week is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. This year, they have launched online “Burger Brigade” NFTs. Proceeds of these virtual tokens will go towards local charities. Those who purchase enter for the opportunity to win a generous $500 in DoorDash credits.

Head over to Jean-Talon Market this weekend, Sept. 11–12, from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., to try the “mystery burger” by Nouveau Palais. For more information on le Burger Week, which runs until Sept. 14, please visit their website.

