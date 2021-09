Montreal is currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, in effect until 10 p.m. tonight according to The Weather Network. Thunder, lightning, strong wind gusts and up to 10mm of rain are expected across Montreal, along with nickel-sized hail. Environment and Climate Change Canada has reminded the public that “when thunder roars, go indoors,” as lightning kills and injures people every year. “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

The following video was captured in NDG this afternoon.

It's hailing! pic.twitter.com/T8Kzm3s9gH — Erik Leijon (@eleijon) September 6, 2021 Nickel-sized hail in Montreal, with a severe thunderstorm watch

