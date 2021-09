Exciting streaming titles like Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and The Many Saints of Newark, festival buzz films such as Dear Evan Hansen and The Eyes of Tammy Faye and more.

You know life is at the very least trying to get back to normal when September shows a relative dearth of interesting new movies due to a high density of film festivals.

As always, these festivals serve to some extent as launchpads for movies that play the festivals for maximum buzz just a few weeks before their theatrical release. It’s certainly the case for Dear Evan Hansen (Sept. 24), Stephen Chbosky’s adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, which also serves as the opening film of the Toronto International Film Festival. Ben Platt is back in the role of Evan Hansen, a nerdy kid who writes letters he never sends to the most popular boy in class and finds himself having to act as his friend when he commits suicide. Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever and Nicole Kidman co-star. It’s the second adaptation of a hit musical to see release this month; one week earlier, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie hits Amazon Prime. The debut feature by British choreographer and stage director Jonathan Butterell, it tells the story of a 16-year-old aspiring drag queen (Max Harwood).

Other festival premieres with theatrical releases this month include Sébastien Pilote’s Maria Chapdelaine (Sept. 24), an adaptation of the iconic Québécois novel set in 1910s Lac Saint-Jean. Sara Montpetit stars in the titular role alongside Robert Naylor, Antoine Olivier Pilon and Émile Schneider. In other local news, Lina Rosseler’s Montreal-shot Best Sellers is out on Sept. 17; Aubrey Plaza stars as a handler for a cranky old author (Michael Caine) who goes out on a book tour. Hitting Netflix soon after its TIFF premiere is Antoine Fuqua’s COVID-shot The Guilty (Oct. 1), a remake of the one-location 2018 Danish film of the same name in which Jake Gyllenhaal plays a 911 operator who attempts to solve a case entirely over the phone; Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough and Paul Dano are on hand as some of the callers.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (New movies to watch in September)

Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain star in Michael Showalter’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Sept. 17), a look at the life of televangelist Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye. The film is having its world premiere at TIFF alongside Theodore Melfi’s The Starling, a dramedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd as a couple with marital problems that become exacerbated when a starling decides to nest in their backyard. The film is slated for release on Netflix on Sept. 24. Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith star in the thriller The Voyeurs, out on Amazon Prime on Sept. 10; Prime is also the exclusive destination for the latest incarnation of Cinderella (Sept. 3), starring Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

Of course, there’s a Marvel movie out this month. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience) as the latest hero in the MCU, a trained martial arts assassin out to get even with his estranged father (Tony Leung). (Read our review here.)

Also out on Sept. 17 is Copshop, an action thriller from Joe Carnahan (Boss Level, Narc) that sees a cop (Alexis Louder), a con artist (Frank Grillo) and a hit man (Gerard Butler) cooped up together in a remote small-town police station. Oscar Isaac stars in Paul Schrader’s gambling thriller The Card Counter (Sept. 10) alongside Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe (read our review here).

Worth (New movies to watch in September)

Skipping festivals entirely is the latest opus from nonagenarian auteur Clint Eastwood. Cry Macho, which is slated for a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max / Crave release, stars the legendary actor/director as an ageing rodeo star tasked with reuniting a kid and his father. Also slated for release on Crave starting Oct. 1 is The Many Saints of Newark, the highly anticipated prequel to The Sopranos starring Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola and Vera Farmiga.

Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan star in Netflix’s Worth (Sept. 3), a drama from Sara Colangelo (The Kindergarten Teacher) about lawyers determining the value of a lost life when arguing for the 9/11 victims fund. Annabelle Wallis and Maddie Hasson star in horror stalwart James Wan’s Malignant (Sept. 10 on Crave), about a young girl whose grisly waking nightmares become reality. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in Kate, an action movie about a poisoned hitwoman who goes on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo; Woody Harrelson and Tadanobu Asano co-star. ■

This article originally appeared in the September 2021 issue of Cult MTL.

