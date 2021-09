Warm country cabin vibes and a fresh band of magical musicians are showcased in the Montreal artist’s new music video.

Today Montreal electro-pop artist Radiant Baby is dropping a new music video for “Réputation,” recorded live at Studio Planet. With the video, singer-songwriter Félix Mongeon is debuting not only a new Radiant Baby song, but an entirely new band, namely Jean-Nicolas Doss, Marie-Hélène Coutu, Shaun Pouliot and Steeven Chouinard.

“The video was shot on a very hot summer day in July. We had just started rehearsing as a band a couple weeks earlier, and we were really excited to play together for this live session. “I always wanted to record in a studio in the country, so we created our own cabin vibes with a warm glow, and vintage and patchwork styling. “This video project was like an opportunity for us to break the ice as a new band. I’m really happy with the end result and I can’t wait to play shows with these magical musicians!” —Félix Mongeon

Today’s video comes a week ahead of the release of the new Radiant Baby album Pantomime via Lisbon Lux Records on Sept. 24. A launch show is happening at la Sala Rossa on Oct. 7 “in a black and white universe that will reinterpret the concept of Pierrot from the 1900s.”

Watch the video for “Réputation” below.

For more on Radiant Baby, please visit his Bandcamp page.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.