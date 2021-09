Justin Alejandro Vélandia Gaitan was last seen in Brossard on Saturday morning.

Montreal police asking for public’s help to find missing 14-year-old boy

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM are looking for a 14-year-old boy named Justin Alejandro Vélandia Gaitan, who was last seen on Saturday morning at his home in Brossard. Authorities believe he may be in Montreal. Gaitan is 5’5″ and weighs 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing black cargo jeans and a white shirt. He speaks French and Spanish.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

DISPARITION. Le SPAL tente de localiser Justin Alejandro Vélandia Gaitan âgé de 14 ans. Il a été vu pour la dernière fois le 25 septembre en matinée, à son domicile de la ville de Brossard et pourrait se trouver à Montréal. Détails ici: https://t.co/34dGr4Qnv8 pic.twitter.com/T0RkxMiyFp — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) September 27, 2021

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.