The premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die took place last night at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and the event was attended by a wide range of stars including Montreal’s own F1 driver Lance Stroll. Stroll currently races for the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team, and he attended the premiere with his girlfriend Sara Pagliaroli. Aston Martin is of course the official automobile brand of the James Bond film franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@astonmartinf1) Montreal F1 driver Lance Stroll attended the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die

The world premiere of No Time to Die was attended by the film’s cast and crew including Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Wishaw and director Cary Joji Fukunaga as well as the screenplay’s co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The singer of the film’s title track, Billie Eilish, was also in attendance with her brother and collaborator Finneas, as were members of the British royal family, notably Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Check out photos and footage from the premiere in the slider and videos below.

No Time to Die is scheduled to be released in Canada on Oct. 8.

For more about the film, please visit the official website.

