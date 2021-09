690 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Quebec over the past 24 hours, 242 of them in Montreal.

According to the INSPQ, as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, there have been 138,108 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 1,744 active cases in the city right now. Santé Quebec is reporting that there have been 690 new cases across the province over the past 24 hours, with 138 hospitalizations (+7 over the next 24 hours), 40 of which are in ICU (+4). See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood below:

BOROUGH OR LINKED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES IN THE PAST 14 DAYS RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN THE PAST 14 DAYS NUMBER OF CUMULATIVE CASES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic–Cartierville 19 205 152.7 10,944 8,152.3 Anjou 5 51 119.2 3,646 8,519.5 Baie-D’Urfé < 5 < 5 n.p. 96 2,511.1 Beaconsfield < 5 19 98.3 520 2,691.0 Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce 15 181 108.7 12,296 7,384.1 Côte-Saint-Luc < 5 37 114.0 2,889 8,903.5 Dollard-des-Ormeaux < 5 37 75.7 2,912 5,955.1 Dorval 0 10 52.7 844 4,446.8 Hampstead < 5 13 186.4 421 6,037.6 Kirkland < 5 8 n.p. 792 3,930.3 Lachine 6 38 85.4 3,021 6,790.4 LaSalle 16 106 137.9 5,878 7,648.4 L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève < 5 17 92.3 1,107 6,012.1 Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 6 145 106.6 9,127 6,709.8 Montréal-Est 0 < 5 n.p. 289 7,506.5 Montréal-Nord 14 147 174.5 9,433 11,198.6 Montréal-Ouest < 5 5 n.p. 197 3,901.0 Mont-Royal < 5 19 93.7 1,153 5,686.5 Outremont < 5 13 54.3 1,300 5,427.1 Pierrefonds–Roxboro 5 71 102.5 4,412 6,366.8 Plateau-Mont-Royal 9 107 102.9 4,982 4,790.4 Pointe-Claire 0 16 51.0 1,112 3,543.7 Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux- Trembles 27 207 193.9 9,341 8,750.9 Rosemont–La Petite Patrie 7 120 86.0 7,344 5,261.1 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 9 n.p. 155 3,126.3 Saint-Laurent 13 141 142.7 8,662 8,764.7 Saint-Léonard 17 172 219.7 8,071 10,307.1 Senneville 0 < 5 n.p. 24 2,605.9 Sud-Ouest 15 133 170.2 4,198 5,371.7 Verdun < 5 50 72.2 3,297 4,762.5 Ville-Marie 15 141 158.1 5,188 5,818.1 Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension 17 216 150.2 11,656 8,102.7 Westmount < 5 23 113.2 775 3,815.5 Territory to be confirmed 15 69 – 2,026 – Total for Montréal 242 2,531 122.5 138,108 6,685.9

Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood