Carey Price is expected to play the first game of the NHL season

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will be ready to play at the top of the forthcoming season, confirms head coach Dominique Ducharme. The good news was announced via a press conference earlier this afternoon.

Carey Price devrait être prêt à disputer le premier match de la saison.



Carey Price is expected to be ready to play the first game of the season.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wZdnPqs0iq — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 23, 2021 Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme offered a positive update about Carey Price.

Speaking live from training camp at the Bell Sports Complex, here is what coach Ducharme had to say in regards to Price.

“We built a program for him to get back into playing shape. He’s skating right now, though. He’s going to be on the ice next week with the goalie coach and athletic therapist. After that, they’re going to pick it up, go harder and put him in different situations… Then, he’s going to join the team practices with us and get ready for playing games. But we expect him to be ready to play on opening night.”

During the offseason, Carey Price underwent a successful surgery to treat knee injuries he faced during the playoffs. However, the team is doubtful that the goaltender will be able to participate in training camp. Price’s ambiguous state of health was a major factor in the Seattle Kraken not selecting the 33-year-old in the recent expansion draft.

The NHL preseason begins on Sept. 26, while the season starts on Oct. 12. The first Habs game in the regular season will take place on Oct. 13.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.