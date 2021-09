Muhaimin Ahmed was located in the east side of Montreal.

Missing 14-year-old boy found safe and sound according to Montreal police

Montreal police announced just after 5 p.m. that the SPVM have located Muhaimin Ahmed and he is now safe and sound. The 14-year-old boy had gone missing downtown just after 1 p.m. today and investigators feared for his safety.

#Located

Mouhaimin Ahmed, 14 y/o, has been found safe and sound in the east area of Montreal. Thanks for your help. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/NiRxUtlXAY — Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 5, 2021 Missing 14-year-old boy found safe and sound according to Montreal police

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

