No other party leader’s support has risen as much as Bernier’s this week.

According to a new CTV/Nanos/Globe & Mail poll ahead of the Sept. 20 election, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is now a more popular choice for Prime Minister than Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet. The survey asked respondents to select their preferred choice for Prime Minister, and while Liberal leader Justin Trudeau still came out on top, his support has dropped while everyone else’s has risen, none more so than Maxime Bernier.

Justin Trudeau 29.2% (down 1.3 point from the previous poll) Erin O’Toole 28.4% (+0.7) Jagmeet Singh 19.2% (+0.2) Maxime Bernier 4.9% (+1.2) Yves-François Blanchet 3.3% (0.5+) Annamie Paul 1.7% (+0.1%)

Bernier, who has been referring to himself as “Mad Max” on the campaign trail, is perceived to be the top choice for Prime Minister among people opposed to most if not all public health measures related to the pandemic. Along with the Green party’s Annamie Paul, he will not be included in next week’s debates.

While it should be noted that Blanchet and the Bloc are strictly advocates for Quebec in Parliament and have never intended to form government as Prime Minister, the party remains extremely popular in this province, making Bernier’s increase in support surprising.

The poll, conducted from Aug. 29–31 (with a margin of error 2.8 percentage points, 19 out of 20 times) also asked Canadians about their voting intentions by party.

#ELXN44 > TORTURE > This national ballot nightly trendline is likely torturous to both of the front running parties > campaigns taking turns at clutching their chest. > @ctvnews @globeandmail @niknanos tracking ending Aug 31 > More at https://t.co/1Eb0j5xlm1 pic.twitter.com/SnbTlQOxNs — NikNanos.DataHound.KeynoteSpeaker (@niknanos) September 1, 2021 Maxime Bernier now more popular choice for Prime Minister than Yves François Blanchet

