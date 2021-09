The Liberal Party of Canada currently has a seven-seat advantage over the Conservatives.

According to the CBC Poll Tracker, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are projected to win 31.1% of the popular vote, less than the Conservatives with 34% of the popular vote. The Liberals are still the favourite to win the election, with a probability of 54%, because of their slight seven-point lead in the seat projection, at 140 seats.

In a new election poll by Abacus Data, the Liberals are only behind the Conservatives by one point in popular vote intention. Neither party is in a majority position.

Fresh new federal poll from Abacus Data this morning. All tied up with two weeks to go:



🔵CPC 33%

🔴LPC 32%

🟠NDP 21%

⚜️BQ 7% (31% in Qc)

🟣PPC 3%

🟢GPC 3%



→ https://t.co/TWM0LTiNKu



[Abacus Data, Sept. 1-4, 2021, n=2,692]#Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/Ehr0qwDh1F — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) September 5, 2021 Liberals now projected to lose popular vote, still win election (again)

When Justin Trudeau won the federal election in 2015, he secured a majority with 39.47% of the popular vote. In the last federal election in 2019, Trudeau won a minority with 33.12% of the popular vote, below the Conservatives who achieved 34.34%.

To check your voter registration status and for more information about the forthcoming vote, please visit the Elections Canada website.

