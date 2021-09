Even the Conservatives have more support than the Bloc Québécois in Montreal.

Liberals lead in Montreal with 46% of the popular vote; Bloc in 4th with 13%

According to Leger’s latest federal election poll in Quebec, the Liberals are now leading in Montreal with 46% of the popular vote. In second place is the NDP, with 19%, followed by the Conservatives, with 15%. The Bloc Québécois are currently in fourth place in Montreal, with 13%.

The Liberals lead the overall popular vote in Quebec, with 33%, five points higher than Bloc Québécois, with 28%.

In addition to Montreal, the Liberals are also leading in Estrie, Laval and Outaouais.

According to Leger, the Conservatives are leading the national popular vote in Canada, with 34%. The Liberals started the election projected to receive 36% of the popular vote, but have since dropped six points down to 30%, primarily due to Liberal votes switching to Conservative in Ontario, according to 338Canada.

Au cours de la dernière semaine, est-ce que l'opinion des Québécois à l’égard des chefs de partis fédéraux s’est améliorée, est restée stable ou s’est détériorée?

Découvrez-le dans notre récent sondage mené pour @JdeMontreal ⬇️ #elxn44 #cdnpoli #polcanhttps://t.co/DUdOTvfVlS — Léger (@leger360) September 2, 2021 Liberals lead in Montreal with 46% of the popular vote; Bloc in 4th with 13%

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.