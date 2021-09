The 18+ events take place over the next three Fridays.

LaRonde is taking notes from their down the street neighbors, Piknic Electronic. The theme park has announced Soirées Techno, a series of 18+ dance events to send off the summer with a few final ragers. The events will offer visitors a chance to ride the park’s many roller coasters with dance music setting the mood through the park speakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags) LaRonde has announced Soirées Techno, three nights of dance fun over the course of the month.

Fan favourites such as The Monster and The Goliath will be offered as part of the evenings. One ride that stands out for this type of event is the Disco Ronde, which is already known for playing fun music while attendees spin around.

The Disco Ronde ride is sure to be fun during LaRonde’s three Soirées Techno.

In its golden years, LaRonde would hold concert events. The likes of Debby Harry, The Ramones and Tom Tom Club played at the amusement park in the 1990s.

Soirées Techno events are $9.99 for LaRonde Passport holders and $19.99 regularly. Parkgoers are encouraged to take public transit but parking is available for $15.

Soirées Techno at LaRonde take place on September 10, 17 and 24. For more information on these events, please visit LaRonde’s website.

