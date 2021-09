Saturday Night Live will soon return for its 47th season. Today, NBC has unveiled the first few names of hosts and musical guests. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek are all set for hosting duties in the first month of new SNL episodes.

As for musical guests, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile are all set to perform on forthcoming episodes. This will be Carlile’s first time on the show, with the other three musicians returning for another run. Young Thug appeared as a surprise guest during last year’s season premiere, performing “Don’t Stop” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Young Thug returns to SNL this fall, with host Rami Malek.

As of now, there is no news as to which cast members from last year’s crew will be returning to SNL this season. It has been widely speculated that Pete Davidson is nearing the end of his tenure at the late-night show. “I’m surprised I made it to seven [seasons],” the comic told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I’m ready to hang up the jersey.”

Take a look at the full schedule for the October lineup of Saturday Night Live below.

For more comedy coverage, please visit Comedy section.