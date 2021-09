Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, and was congratulated on being re-elected in this week’s election. The call focused on Canada’s investments in women’s entrepreneurship programs, and highlighted initiatives like the $10 a day daycare model in Quebec, which Trudeau plans to roll out nationwide. Such programs increase the participation of women in the workforce, while also contributing to economic growth.

“The Prime Minister discussed the importance of Canada’s investments in supporting women’s entrepreneurship, including through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, and providing parents across Canada with early learning and child care spaces for an average of $10 a day, a model inspired by Quebec. These initiatives will increase women’s participation in the workforce, make life more affordable for Canadian families and foster economic growth. ”The Prime Minister and Vice President noted their close partnership, and their desire to work even more closely on issues of mutual interest. They looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.”

For the complete summary of the call between Justin Trudeau and Kamala Harris, please click here.

Yesterday, I spoke with @VP Harris. Read a summary of our call here: https://t.co/TZe3A7sbdT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 23, 2021 Justin Trudeau spoke with Kamala Harris yesterday about the $10 a day daycare model in Quebec

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.