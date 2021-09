Trudeau spoke about “the disturbing anger of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers” and slammed his rivals for courting them during the campaign.

Liberal party leader Justin Trudeau held a press conference this morning to introduce his party’s election platform. Before discussing the contents of the 94-page document, he took time to speak about anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers and called out Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and the Block Québécois’s Yves-François Blanchet for courting that subculture ahead of the federal election on Sept. 20.

“Over the last little while, you’ve probably seen the disturbing anger of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. You might’ve seen them marching downtown against local businesses that are following public health rules, or yelling at a grocery store clerk or a server at your local diner, or even threatening people at one of our rallies. You probably also saw the concerning lack of clarity from some political leaders, and yes I’m talking about Erin O’Toole and Yves-François Blanchet, who seem to want to justify the anti-vaxxers because, after all, it’s their choice.”

Trudeau went on to promise financial support to provinces that roll out a vaccine passport system — so far that’s Quebec, B.C. and, to be announced today, Ontario — as well as legal protection for businesses that choose to mandate vaccinations.

“It’s your freedom I’m focused on,” Trudeau said, “the freedom of the responsible majority of us who are fully vaccinated, the freedom of our children under 12 who can’t yet get their shots, because that’s what’s at stake. And I will always stand up for your right to be safe, to be in places that are free from COVID-19, your right to not be forced back into lockdown. So we will stand firm on our commitment that federal public servants should be vaccinated. We will make sure everyone on your plane or train is vaccinated. We’ll protect businesses that mandate vaccinations from unjustified lawsuits and will pay for the rollout of proof of vaccination programs for every province and territory that steps up.”

