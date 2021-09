“Canadians know that I have pretty thick skin, but he went after my family.”

This morning, Justin Trudeau was asked about a heated exchange he had yesterday with a protester in Vancouver, who called Trudeau a communist, challenged him to a fight and made derogatory comments about his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Trudeau’s responded to the protester by saying, “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?” has received much media attention, and CBC reporter Ashley Burke asked the Liberal leader what it says about his ability to show leadership and lead the country.

“I think Canadians know that I have pretty thick skin, and I am able to take all sorts of different abuse, especially if it means that someone is not somewhere else hassling frontline health workers or vulnerable Canadians. But he went after my family, he said hateful misogynistic things about my wife.”

Below is Ashley Burke’s account of the interaction between Justin Trudeau and the protester in Vancouver yesterday.

The exchange between Trudeau & the demonstrator came after he announced that if re-elected the Liberals would make it a criminal offence for protestors to block access to hospitals.

Trudeau’s announcement yesterday morning about criminalizing the blocking of health care facilities also included a pledge to make threatening health care workers and patients a criminal offence.

