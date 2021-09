Jagmeet Singh was set to host an event in Montreal today, in which the NDP leader would be serving poutine in the park. However, the event was cancelled due to the poutine food truck breaking down on the way there. The truck, which lost a wheel according to CBC reporter Nick Boisvert, was promptly towed away.

Jagmeet Singh’s morning event in Montreal has been cancelled… because the poutine truck that was supposed to be there broke down. #Elxn44 — Nick Boisvert (@nickjboisvert) September 2, 2021 Members of the media and poutine lovers alike were devastated by the cancellation of Jagmeet Singh’s Montreal event.

For those hoping to meet the politician and grab some cheesy, gravy-filled fries, fear not. Jagmeet Singh has advised the media that he will be serving his signature, “Punjabi Poutine” to Montreal voters at 1 p.m.

The politician’s poutine recipe has been gaining popularity from foodies across the country. Jagmeet Singh shared how to make his personal spin on the classic casse croûte dish in a video ahead of the 2019 elections.

Singh’s “Punjabi Poutine” is a fresh spin on a timeless snack.



Earlier this week, Singh expressed his disdain at the idea of building a baseball stadium at the Peel Bassin.



“The Peel Basin is land that should be used to fight the housing crisis. But instead, Justin Trudeau prefers to prioritize a rich developer, someone who also has connections with the Liberal Party.”

Singh will participate in tonight’s French-language debate, which airs at 8 p.m. on TVA.

