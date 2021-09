Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is excited for people to be travelling once again. Today, the hotel chain announced “Reconnect and Rediscover,” which features dozens of specialized packages for travelers to enjoy their stays in locations across North and South America. The Four Seasons Montreal has one of the most exciting packages, which includes exclusive items from one of the city’s most esteemed high-end department stores.

“Le Grand Amour” package is being described as an “over-the-top romantic escape.” It includes a dinner in the hotel Private Residence’s Penthouse, specially chosen clothing pieces from Holt Renfrew Ogilvy and custom art via LNDMRK.

Four Seasons Montreal is looking forward to the return of guests from across the globe. "Le Grand Amour" offers exclusives from both Holt Renfrew Ogilvy and LNDMRK.

Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons’ President of Hotel Operations, Americas East, is looking forward to having guests return to their many luxury hotels locations.

“As we continue to welcome our guests back, couples in particular are looking for something new that sparks the imagination, offers opportunities to connect and make memories together…We offer a myriad of ideas for the perfect don’t-have-to-think-about-it vacation, or as a starting point to creating your own bespoke getaway.”

For more information on Four Seasons Montreal and “Le Grand Amour” hotel package, please visit their website.

