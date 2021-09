A retrospective screening of Hype Williams’ “Belly” will be held to honour the late DMX.

From Sept. 22 to 26, POP Montreal’s Film POP will take place at Mile-End’s Cinema Moderne. The programming features a terrific blend of music-related classics, along with some of the most promising titles from the recent film festival circuit.

Among the highlights is Hype Williams’ 1998 sole feature film, Belly. The esteemed music video director recruited hip hop heavyweight Nas and a then unknown DMX to star in the flick. Belly is often championed as a marvel in cinematography, with Hype Williams’ creative eye resulting in an extremely aesthetically-pleasing flick.

A screening of Hype Williams' Belly is being co-presented by Festival du Nouveau Cinema and Film POP.

Earlier this year, at DMX’s funeral, Nas reflected on his time spent on set with the fellow New York emcee.

“As my brother, we did a great movie together and on that movie he was just rising up as a star. His first album didn’t even come out yet but he knew his journey was starting…He looked at me, tears in his eyes, because he knew the journey that he was about to embark on.”

Elsewhere in the programming are Arthur Barron’s Golden Globe-nominated Jeremy and the Angel Olsen-narrated Karen Dalton: In My Own Time. Film POP have been previously responsible for the Quebec premieres of award-winners such as Whiplash and the Nas documentary, Nas: Time Is Illmatic. Earlier this year, POP Montreal released The POP Movie, a film documenting the 2009 edition of the adored festival.

