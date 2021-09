From courting anti-choice special interest groups to voting for a bill that sought to criminalize causing injury or death to a “preborn child,” the Conservative leader’s record is sketchy.

“Erin O’Toole will fight harder for gun lobbies than he will for women”

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller released a statement yesterday referencing Erin O’Toole’s record on supporting a woman’s right to choose across Canada, and his plan to repeal the Liberals’ ban on assault weapons. Miller stated that the Conservative Party leader would fight more for gun lobbies and anti-vaxxers than he will for women.

Miller, who’s the Liberal candidate for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs in Montreal, retweeted a thread by Jennifer O’Connell, the Liberal candidate for Pickering-Uxbridge. She provides extensive examples of Erin O’Toole’s stance on abortion rights, from courting anti-choice special interest groups during the Conservative leadership race, to voting in favour of Bill C-225, “which tried to make it illegal to cause injury or death to a preborn child.” O’Connell refers to the last point as a “backdoor attempt at making abortion illegal.”

Simply put: Erin O’Toole will fight harder for gun lobbies and anti-vaxxers than he will for women. #cdnpoli https://t.co/SUIyjMJXAI — Marc Miller (@MarcMillerVM) September 15, 2021

Erin O’Toole courted special interest groups to win the Conservative leadership. The anti-choice Wilberforce Project, which has boasted about its efforts to elect anti-choice MLAs in Alberta, called O’Toole’s win a “victory for our issue because we have a seat at the table.” pic.twitter.com/6dElGiHWa1 — Jennifer O'Connell (@JenOConnell_) September 14, 2021

Erin O’Toole is already following through on his commitments to the anti-choice movement. He already said he would let a province restrict access to abortion services. https://t.co/Ta9dRl7jbp — Jennifer O'Connell (@JenOConnell_) September 14, 2021

