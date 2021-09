Eddie Murphy has signed a new deal with Amazon Studios. It includes three features, in which he will star, and a first-look option for Prime Video to take on any of his potential forthcoming projects.

The long-awaited Coming 2 America was released on Prime Video in March, after Amazon Studios purchased the rights to the film from Paramount Pictures for a hefty $125-million in Nov. 2020. The payout payed off, with the film becoming Amazon’s highest opening weekend for a feature since the beginning of the pandemic. The sequel earned a reported 1.27 million views during this period.

In a statement about the deal, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, welcomed the comedy legend with open arms.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

Eddie Murphy already has two projects on the horizon without involvement from Amazon. Beverly Hills Cop IV has been in the works for some years, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah attached to direct. It was also recently announced that Murphy will star alongside Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris’ forthcoming feature. Both projects are set to be distributed by Netflix.

