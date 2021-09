Medvedev had some kind words to cheer up Djokovic following his Calendar Grand Slam loss.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in today’s U.S. Open final, marking the Russian tennis star’s first Grand Slam title. Djokovic and Medvedev are currently ranked first and second in the ATP rankings, and Djokovic was attempting to achieve a Calendar Grand Slam following wins at all three previous major tournaments in 2021. Medvedev had some very kind words to cheer up Djokovic, who was visibly upset following his loss, referring to Novak as the “greatest tennis player in history.”

“I think it’s the first time I’m so nervous saying my speech. First of all, I want to say sorry to the fans and Novak, because we all know what he was going for today. And I just want to say, for what you accomplished this year and throughout your career, I’ve never said this to anybody, but I’ll say it right now: For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history.” —Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles throughout his 18-year career, his first at the Australian Open in 2008. He is tied with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam wins in history.

