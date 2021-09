City of Montreal protects 280K square feet of affordable spaces for artists in Mile End

The City of Montreal announced a historic pair of agreements today that will secure affordable studio and loft spaces for 900 artists in Mile End for the next 25 years. Partnerships with the Regroupement Pied Carré and Allied Properties, as well as Ateliers Créatifs Montréal and Gestion Casgrain Inc. will protect 280,000 square feet of property for Montreal artists, without their occupants having to worry about exorbitant rents or renoviction.

“Our artists are essential to the social and economic vitality of our metropolis,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in a statement, noting that the Plateau-Mont-Royal Borough, and Mile End in particular, is “a neighbourhood recognized worldwide for its creativity.”

She also said that this is “the largest project for the protection and development of artists’ studios in Canada.”

“To preserve our status as a cultural metropolis, our artists need stability.”

Montréal conclut 2 ententes historiques pour protéger 280 000 pi2 d'ateliers d'artistes abordables en plein cœur du Mile-End. Nous sommes fiers d'avoir le plus grand projet de protection et de développement d’ateliers d’artistes au pays. #polmtl https://t.co/gYSvsWavkP — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 8, 2021 City of Montreal protects 280K square feet of affordable studio and loft spaces for artists in Mile End

