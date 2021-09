The National Women’s Soccer Team in Canada have announced an official Celebration Tour following their gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (in 2021) with upcoming matches in Montreal and Ottawa. As part of the 2021 FIFA International Match Calendar, both games will be played against New Zealand, kicking off Canada’s journey to the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand in 2023.

Kickoff in Ottawa will take place on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The Montreal match will take place at Saputo Stadoum on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

“We can’t wait to be able to celebrate, connect and play in front of our fans who cheered us on from afar in that special moment when we won Olympic Gold in Tokyo. Since coming home, we have truly felt the love of the nation, so to collectively feel that sea of Canada Red will only spur us onto new heights in the next chapter of our story.” —Bev Priestman, Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Head Coach

For ticket info and more, please visit the Canada Soccer website.

Canada’s 22 Olympic champions are captain Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Kadeisha Buchanan, Gabrielle Carle, Allysha Chapman, Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Stephanie Labbé, Ashley Lawrence, Adriana Leon, Erin McLeod, Nichelle Prince, Quinn, Jayde Riviere, Deanne Rose, Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott, Kailen Sheridan, Evelyne Viens and Shelina Zadorsky.

