Big spending in the football world is at an all-time high, and that can’t be a good thing.

The Afghanistan women’s national football team is now being referred to in the past tense due to the rise of the Taliban. The players are fleeing for their lives — some have evacuated to European countries, others remain in peril. Meanwhile, big money is being spent on transfers for big names in the soccer world.

JADON SANCHO — $100-MILLION

LIONEL MESSI — $35-MILLION

JACK GREALISH — $139-MIILION

CRISTIANO RONALDO — $17.7-MILLION

SERGIO RAMOS — $10-MILLION

RAPHAËL VARANE — $34-MILLION

SERGIO AGUERO — $100-MILLION

ROMELU LUKAKU — $135-MILLION

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN — LOAN, PART OF $120-MILLION DEAL FROM 2019

SAUL ÑIGUEZ — $6-MILLION

There is more but you get the idea.

Jersey sales for CR7 MANU also hit $60-MIILION IN 12 HOURS!

WHAT ELSE CAN WE SAY ABOUT THE LAST FEW WEEKS IN FOOTBALL?

“Football is the ballet of the masses.” —Dmitri Shostakovich

