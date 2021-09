As the market in Canada grows and more casinos establish themselves, one thing you can be sure of is that there will be a lot of choice.

Canada is on the brink of a new dawn … for online gambling! This summer a new bill was passed to legalise single event sports betting both online and offline. For the first time Canadian gamblers will be able to legally place sports bets other than parlays or accumulators. This is fantastic news for anyone who likes to test their skill in picking a winner in their favourite sport, spinning the reels on a slot game, or taking on the house in a hand or two of blackjack or poker.

Here we pick up the story as it begins and give you the lowdown on how to get the most out of this new dawn for Canadian punters.

When will I be able to start placing bets online?

Let’s start with the basics. Bill C-218 to legalise sports betting received royal assent in September this year. Sites like PlayNow.com and OLG.ca run by the provincial governments will soon be offering sports markets on their sites, but the bigger change will come when private operators establish sites in Canada. 888 is one of the first to announce its interest through a new arm of its partnership with Sports Illustrated. Other big names like Bet365 will of course follow close behind.

Of all the provinces, Ontario has made the most headway so far, with its newly formed Alcohol and Gaming Commission setting out plans to issue licenses to private operators by the end of 2021. We can expect British Colombia and others to start publishing papers detailing how they will run their own similar regulated markets in the near future too.

How much will I be able to win at an online casino?

It’s not just sports betting that will be legal in the coming years. As part of the new regulated gambling market, Canada will be inviting private online casino operators to establish themselves in the country too. Until now, those wishing to play slots and table games have only been able to do so through government run sites like PlayNow.com or the offshore casinos licensed out of European jurisdictions like Malta.

The launch of new casinos by big global names like 888 will mean more choice and the chance to net some huge wins. But which games offer the best prizes? For those not familiar with the world of online casinos, if you are looking for big blockbuster payouts then we recommend that you try a variety of Canadian online slots.

In particular the progressive jackpot games including Microgaming’s Mega Moolah and NetEnt’s Mega Fortune Dreams are worth a spin. They regularly pay out wins of $10,000,000 or more.

Which sites should I play at?

As the market in Canada grows and more casinos establish themselves, one thing you can be sure of is that there will be a lot of choice. That is a good thing as it will mean operators compete for a share of your wallet with better value deals and more games. But how do you choose where to play? Here are a few important things to consider: – Brand Name and Operator Profile – you may prefer to play at sites whose names you recognise. Big brands are often more reputable and give a sense of security and trust.- Choice of Games and Betting Markets – look for sites that offer a wide variety of casino games. Live tables, 3d slots and multiplayer events are all big now and its worth seeking out sites that offer these products.- Payment Services – How do you like to pay for goods and services online? These days you can pay with debit and credit card, eWallet, Interac, eCheck and even Apple Pay. Look for sites with your preferred option.- Licensing – Never play at a casino or sportsbook that does not display its licensing information on the site. You will be looking for operators that are licensed by one of the provincial governments of Canada.

What are casino bonuses?

When you sign up to a new casino or sportsbook you will be offered a bonus as an incentive to join. This may be anything from $10 to $1,000 or more and will usually be conditional on making your first deposit – though it is possible to pick up free no deposit bonuses at some sites. Your bonus will give you some free time trying out the games and is a great way to get some extra time testing your luck.

Keep in mind though that each bonus will come with a set of conditions – a minimum deposit amount to qualify, a maximum bonus value, and wagering conditions that are applied to your winnings. Often you will have to wager your wins through 40 times of more to make them available to withdraw.

The takeaway here is: bonuses are a great feature of any gambling site but always check the small print before you claim one!

What sports will I be able to bet on?

There will be almost no limit to what sports you can bet on once big names like Bet365 and 888 join the party. Their sportsbooks are renowned for a huge range of markets, taking in everything from Horseracing, NHL, NFL and Soccer to Beach Volleyball, Tennis and Badminton. There will also be plenty of non-sports related markets available, including politics and reality TV.

Is it safe to gamble online?

Yes, gambling online will be safe at fully licensed Canadian casinos. To be issued with a license, casino and sportsbook operators will first be required to complete an extensive audit of their business practices as well as the products they offer. Games are fully tested for randomness and fairness, and platforms and cashiers are tested for security. And finally, all licensed sites offer a range of Responsible Gambling tools to allow customers to limit their own spend and game time.

So, in conclusion, just make sure that you always check the footer of any site you play at to be sure it carries licensing information from a Canadian regulator and you will be in safe hands.