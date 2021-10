Downtown Montreal food hall Time Out Market has teamed up with North Star Pinball to present a variety of old school arcade games. “Arcade du Marché” throws its attendees right back into the gaming excitement of the 1980s, with meals from the various food court stalls available on the side.

The pop-up is sure to fill the void set by the closure of Ste-Catherine Street’s Amusement 2000 Plus. The arcade has since relocated to Laval, under the name Amusement 2020.

At Arcade du Marché, guests will be able to enjoy all-time greats such as Pong, Pac-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball.

North Star Pinball has been a staple of St-Laurent Boulevard for a number of years. The establishment also offers home rentals of their many machines for patrons to enjoy the arcade thrill in the comfort of their households.

Since reopening in July, Time Out Market Montreal has been offering a ton of exciting events. Last month, the market held its very own Gourmet Week, which offered attendees the opportunity to enjoy the many restaurants of the luxury food court at discounted rates.

For more information on Arcade du Marché, please visit the Time Out Market Montreal website.

