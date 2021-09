David Côté, who fired shots when police arrived at the house where he had barricaded himself with his son, is now in police custody.

The Amber Alert was issued in Quebec for three-year-old Jake Côté on Tuesday has lifted as the child has been found safe and sound and David Côté is in police custody. After spending several days in the forest, the father and son were barricaded in a private residence in Ste-Paule in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, the same village where Jake was abducted by David on Monday.



Following negotiations with police, David — who reportedly fired shots when the police arrived on Saturday night — was arrested around noon today. Jake is said to be “doing well” and has been returned to his mother.

The Sûreté du Québec is currently questioning David Côté and a court date will soon be determined.

Around noon, the 36 years old man was controled by police. We can confirm that the 3 years old child was in the residence and was not injured. The young boy has been handed over to his mother. The suspect is currently with SQ investigators. The investigation is ongoing. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) September 5, 2021 Amber Alert lifted, Jake Côté safe and sound

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.