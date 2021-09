Dom Pérignon is a supporter of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which supports mental health initiatives among young people “to build a kinder + braver world.”

Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon have announced a collaboration in the form of a limited-edition bottle of the legendary champagne brand’s Rosé Vintage 2006. Dom Pérignon refers to the collaboration as a “a visual ode to creativity. A vital impulse. A celebration of those who push boundaries.”

The bottle will be available Oct. 1, the same day that Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s collaborative album Love for Sale is released.

“My collaboration with Dom Pérignon is a celebration of creativity, and I am very excited to reveal the limited-edition bottle we created with Nicola Formichetti, available worldwide on Oct. 1. (The same day Tony Bennett and I release Love for Sale)” —Lady Gaga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon have announced a collaboration in the form of a limited-edition bottle of the legendary champagne brand’s Rosé Vintage 2006.

As part of the collaboration, Dom Pérignon is supporting Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which assists mental health initiatives among young people “to build a kinder + braver world.”

For more on the foundation, please visit their website.

For more on Dom Pérignon x Lady Gaga, please visit the collaboration website.

For more in food and drink scene, please visit the Food & Drink section.