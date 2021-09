A new INSPQ study found that the majority of Quebecers don’t get tested if they exhibit symptoms or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

Following a study by the INSPQ that found Quebecers becoming less and less likely to be tested for COVID-19, medical microbiologist and infectious disease consultant Alex Carignan has suggested that the government encourage rapid testing in schools and workplaces to curb transmission of the virus.

The INSPQ study found that the majority of Quebecers (64%) don’t get tested for COVID-19 if they exhibit symptoms or have been in contact with someone who had COVID-19. The percentage increases to as high as 83% in small towns of less that 10,000 people, where just 17% of individuals request a COVID-19 test under the same conditions.

Carignan highlighted the importance of getting readily available rapid tests to schools and workplaces, rather than waiting for people to go out of their way to get tested.

“People are less and less inclined to get tested. Rapid tests are yet another tool to curb transmission in schools and workplaces. Let’s get the tests to people rather than waiting for them to get to the tests.” —Alex Carignan

Les gens sont de moins en moins enclins à se faire tester.



Les tests rapides sont un outil de plus pour freiner la transmission dans les écoles et les milieux de travail.



Amenons les tests aux gens plutôt que d'attendre qu'ils se rendent aux tests..https://t.co/AySOr7Co0p pic.twitter.com/ZjnTyhjd4I — Alex Carignan (@carignan_alex) September 13, 2021 A case for readily available rapid testing in schools and workplaces

For the study’s full list of results and methodology, please visit the INSPQ website.

