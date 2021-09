80% of the 12+ population in Quebec is now fully vaccinated

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that 80% of the 12+ population in Quebec is fully vaccinated. Over 6 million people in the province have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dubé congratulated Quebecers on the accomplishment, and encouraged people to continue getting vaccinated.

Currently, 87% of the 12+ population in Quebec has received a first dose, and over 500,000 Quebecers are awaiting their second dose.

In another statement today, Christian Dubé confirmed that vaccinations continue to increase for 18 to 29 year olds, an age group that had been slow in getting vaccinated. Dubé also emphasized that an unvaccinated person is 28 times more likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID-19, hoping to convince those who are still unvaccinated.



“Yesterday, more than a third of the doses administered were 1st doses. Among 18-29 year olds, we have reached 78% and it continues. An unvaccinated person is 28 times more likely to be hospitalized if they get COVID-19. This should help convince those who are still hesitant.”



Hier, + du tiers des doses administrées étaient des 1ière doses. Chez les 18-29 ans, nous avons atteint 78% et ça continue.



To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

