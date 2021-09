16 new ICU admissions in Quebec, all of whom are unvaccinated

Health Minister Christian Dubé has announced that there were 37 new hospitalizations yesterday in Quebec, including 16 new ICU admissions, all of whom are unvaccinated. This follows news that an unvaccinated 39-year-old Laval man died on Thursday, reportedly shortly after booking his first-dose appointment.

The province saw 837 new cases of COVID-19, of which 635 (76%) are among people who aren’t fully vaccinated. An unvaccinated person is 35.8 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19.

Currently, 88% of the 12+ population in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose, and 82% have been vaccinated with two.

Christian Dubé took the opportunity to remind Quebecers of the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce hospitalizations.

“Vaccination limits the pressure on our hospitals. You have to continue to get your 2 doses. It is never too late to get vaccinated.” —Christian Dubé

37 nouvelles hospit, dont 16 aux soins intensifs où 100% des personnes admises étaient non adéquatement vaccinées.



La vaccination permet de limiter la pression sur nos hôpitaux. Il faut continuer d’aller chercher ses 2 doses. Il n’est jamais trop tard pour se faire vacciner. https://t.co/ONiez3JF0B pic.twitter.com/zCjtsof8sL — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 17, 2021 16 new ICU admissions in Quebec, all of whom are unvaccinated

To make a vaccination appointment in Quebec, please click here. For more on COVID-19 in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

