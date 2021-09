Just 22% of Conservative voters want a new party leader.

1 in 2 Conservative voters want Erin O’Toole to remain as CPC leader

According to a new poll by Leger, one in two Conservative voters (49%) would like Erin O’Toole to remain the CPC leader following the federal election loss.

Just 22% of Conservative voters claim they don’t want him to stay on as the party leader.

Despite losing the election with 119 seats, the Conservative Party of Canada won the popular vote, with 33.72% support across the country. The Liberals won the most amount of seats, 159, with 32.63% of the popular vote.

New poll from Léger / The Canadian Press: "Do you want Erin O’Toole to stay as the Conservative Party leader?"



Among CPC voters only:

🟢49% Yes

🔴22% No

⚪️29% Don't know



[Léger, Sept.24-26, 2021, n=333 CPC voters] — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) September 28, 2021

Leger was the most accurate polling firm in the country during last week’s federal election.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

