The novelty recording is still retrievable in certain Montreal record stores.

Youppi had his very own theme song in 1983, Viens danser Youppi

Youppi is one of the sports world’s most beloved mascots. He was created by a Muppets designer, Bonnie Erickson, in 1979. The orange giant has been inducted into both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Mascot Hall of Fame. A lesser known fact about Youppi is that he was popular enough to earn his very own theme song.

Back during his tenure with the Montreal Expos, “Viens danser Youppi!” was recorded by Quebec child star Brigitte David in 1983. The novelty single was written by Pierre Gervais and released via the record label, Les disques Fragile.

LISTEN: The Montreal Expos beloved mascot, Youppi, had his very own theme song, “Viens danser Youppi!” in 1983.

The song’s lyrics highlight Youppi’s fun-loving personality and enjoyment of concession snacks.

“Youppi adore toutes les sucreries,

Le maïs soufflé,

Et les biscuits,

Je sais qu’il préfère le chocolat,

Voilà pourquoi son ventre est comme ça.”

This is one of Brigitte David’s only recordings. She released five singles, all throughout the eighties. The track is rather rare but can be spotted on 7″ format at record stores across Montreal and for sale on Discogs.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.