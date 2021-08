A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Beckett (new on Netflix)

John David Washington stars in Beckett (streaming as of today), a Greek-set conspiracy thriller in which he plays an American tourist who becomes suspect number one after a deadly accident. Produced by Luca Guadagnino and directed by his frequent collaborator Ferdinando Cito Filomario, Beckett also co-stars Vicky Krieps and Alicia Vikander. Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) stars in the horror series Brand New Cherry Flavour (also streaming as of today) as an aspiring director who gets caught up in a high-octane nightmare involving zombies, hitmen and other such bad news. Other highlights of the day include season 5 of the family-oriented animated Fast and Furious spinoff Spy Racers as well as the French miniseries Gone for Good based on a novel by Harlan Coben.

On Aug. 17 you can catch the second installment of the Untold sports documentary series. This one, Deal With the Devil, focuses on boxer Christy Martin. True crime buffs have almost certainly spotted Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, a feature-length doc based around chilling audiotapes by serial killer Dennis Nilsen. It’s out on Aug. 18. In terms of movies, this week’s new-old releases include the Patrick Huard vehicle Starbuck, Joker and the 2008 rom-com She’s Out of My League starring hometown hero Jay Baruchel.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love (new on Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a big drop day for Prime. No less than four Evangelion animated features are dropping today alongside season 2 of the anthology series Modern Love. The second season features episodes starring Kit Harrington, Dominique Fishback, Sophie Okonedo, Miranda Richardson, Jack Reynor and Aparna Nancherla. On Aug. 19, you can also catch the cancer drama Our Friend starring Jason Segel, Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson.

New on Crave

The Short History of the Long Road (new on Crave)

Crave has the usual summer mix of movies and random season dumps of MTV shows like Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. On the movie front you’ve got Nomadland and the Christopher Walken-starring Canadian drama Percy as well as the indie The Short History of the Long Road. On Aug. 19, you can stream the documentary In the Same Breath, which looks at the Chinese and American government responses to the pandemic.

New on Apple TV Plus

CODA (new on Apple TV Plus)

Sian Heder’s CODA won four prizes at Sundance earlier this year and was acquired by Apple for a record-breaking $25-million. This remake of the French film La famille Bélier centres on a young woman (Emilia Jones) who is the only hearing member of her family. CODA is available to stream as of today.

New on Disney Plus

Diary of a Future President (new on Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has tons more shark shit, episode 2 of Marvel’s What If? as well as season two of the kids’ show Diary of a Future President.

New on CBC Gem

Faits divers (new on CBC Gem)

If you don’t have access to Tou.TV for some reason — or perhaps want the subtitles — you can now catch season 2 of the hit Radio-Canada show Faits divers on Gem. Season 4 of Due South is also available as of today alongside season 3 of Durham County. Li Sun, Luke Macfarlane, Sam Neill and Peter O’Toole star in the 2009 miniseries Iron Road, set during the construction of the railroad in the Canadian Rockies.

