The anti-Trudeau video they posted today has to be one of the worst political ads ever.

Producing the average political attack ads is a skill that’s pretty far removed from what you normally think about when you think about art, but it still requires some finesse to be effective. There are even classics that have turned elections around, for better or worse. But the anti-Trudeau video posted on social media today by the Conservative Party of Canada may be the worst political attack ad we’ve ever seen.

From the poor technical execution to the silly, annoying and dated film reference (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, though the prime CPC demographic is not young so that part of it is understandable) to the tired, lame jabs about taxes and the economy, it’s a total shit show.

We had to triple-check that this was posted by the actual Conservative Party of Canada — the second most popular political party in the country. But it was. And judging from the comments, it’s going over extremely poorly with Conservatives and non-Conservatives alike.

Here it is.

The only reason for an election is because Trudeau wants a majority. pic.twitter.com/g3zxKSHc7F — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) August 13, 2021 WATCH: The Conservative Party of Canada have lost their freakin’ minds

