The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played the first Field of Dreams Major League Baseball game last night, inspired by the Kevin Costner sports drama of the same name. The game was played on the same field in Iowa where the 1989 film was made, and Kevin Costner spoke after the players walked out of the cornfield, as they did in the iconic movie.

“30 years ago, on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time. Thanks to an enduring impact that that little movie had, it’s allowed us to come here again. We’ve kept our promise. Major League Baseball has kept its promise. The dream’s still alive. There’s probably just one question to answer: Is this heaven?” —Kevin Costner

In Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner played a farmer who, after hearing a voice say, “If you build it, he will come,” builds a baseball diamond on a cornfield, attracting the ghosts of baseball legends.

8,000 fans attended last night’s game and resale tickets sold for as high as $14,000. The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8.

