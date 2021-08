The Montreal artist and her crew deliver some high-energy visuals to accompany her hyperpop summer single.

Montreal artist Maryze released a new video this morning for her latest single “FBP (Female Brad Pitt),” which she calls “a glittery hyperpop response to pandemic malaise and sexist internet trolls.” (For more about the viral TikTok response to the song, please see our recent interview with Maryze.)

The video, which was directed by Maryze and Evan Johnston, features Montreal artists and drag queens including Matante Alex, Janette King, Paolo Perfeccion, Malaika Astorga, Margo, Sarah Armiento (the head of Maryze’s label Hot Tramp Records), Fly Lady Di, Julien Lepeintre, Sharon Hinds and Solomon Krause-Imlach.





“FBP” follows Maryze’s ’80s-influenced spring single “Too Late,” last year’s “Squelettes,” featuring with Polaris Prize winner Backxwash and her 2019 EP Moons, which was followed by a month-long North American tour.

Maryze will be performing as part of POP Montreal on the Rialto rooftop (5719 Parc), Sept. 24, 3 p.m., $5. For more on Maryze, please visit her website.

