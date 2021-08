A Wipeout-style competition series based on the video game Frogger is coming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

“The greatest video game of the 80s is now the greatest showdown on TV,” says co-host Damon Wayans Jr.. Wayans, who is best known for his roles on Happy Endings and New Girl will present the show alongside Good Morning Football‘s Kyle Brandt.

Damon Wayans Jr. and Kyle Brandt will co-host Frogger.

Like Wipeout, Frogger will feature a number of lucrative obstacle courses, which competitors must complete for their chance at $100 000. These circuits include the likes of Frog City (which is most akin to the original game’s traffic crossing layout), Frog Skull Island and Ribbit River.

Peacock’s Frogger competition series debuts on Sept. 9, exclusively on the streaming service. The premiere will feature the first three episodes, followed by a new episode weekly every Thursday.

Peacock is currently unavailable in Canada. However, Corus Entertainment have the exclusive rights to many Peacock original series, including Girls5eva (W Network) and the Saved by the Bell reboot (Global). It is safe to say that we may be hearing updates from Corus shortly on how Canadians can watch Frogger.

