Montreal is banning 100 of the most dangerous pesticides

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has just announced that the city plans to ban 100 of the most dangerous pesticides on the market. One of these is glyphosate, a herbicide and crop desiccant that has long been thought to be carcinogenic.

“Tomorrow, we will make an important announcement for the ecological transition. We will ban 100 of the most dangerous pesticides on the market. Among the products that will disappear from the metropolis: glyphosate.” —Valérie Plante

Demain, nous ferons une annonce importante pour la transition écologique. Nous bannirons une centaine de pesticides parmi les plus dangereux sur le marché. Parmi les produits qui disparaîtront de la métropole : le glyphosate. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/5v75p2NHge — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 18, 2021

