Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted after two Montreal police officers were shot at yesterday.

Plante: “It is simply unacceptable that we are shooting our police officers”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement last night following a targeted shooting involving two Montreal police officers on Tuesday morning. The police officers were shot at outside the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), and one of them was injured in the incident.

Plante called the shooting unacceptable, and gave her regards to the injured policewoman.

”It is simply unacceptable that we are shooting our police officers. My thoughts are with the injured policewoman near the McGill University Health Centre this morning and to all of her colleagues from the SPVM.” — Valérie Plante

C’est tout simplement inacceptable qu’on tire sur nos policiers. Mes pensées à la policière blessée près du @cusm_muhc ce matin et à l’ensemble de ses collègues du @SPVM. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 25, 2021 Valérie Plante: “It is simply unacceptable that we are shooting our police officers”

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.