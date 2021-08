On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante outlined a three-year, $885-million plan for the electrification of transport. This will include the introduction of an all-electric fleet of STM buses, an increase in the number of electric BIXI bikes in the city, the installation of 1,000 public charging stations, reserved parking for electric vehicles and an electric shift for municipal vehicles.

“A week after the alarming IPCC report on climate change, I am proud to present, along with my colleague Sophie Mauzerolle, a daring transport electrification plan, which will be rolled out over three years.

“This strategy is part of our Climate Plan and promotes the diversification of the sustainable transport offer, essential for ecological transition. This transition cannot wait any longer and our strategy will help us achieve our goals.

“Montreal has all the tools to be a leader in resilience and green recovery. Electrifying our transportation is a smart choice that our administration decides to make now.“

—Valérie Plante