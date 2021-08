Helene Boudreau, best known as the “UQAM Girl” has shared her reaction to the news that OnlyFans banned sexually explicit content.

Boudreau made headlines earlier this year when she was sued by UQAM for $125,000 after she used their logo in a collection of NSFW graduation photos. Boudreau and the university later reach an out of court settlement.

“They close OnlyFans in October,” she began in a rant on her Instagram Story. “The time to subscribe is now. [After] August, September, there will be no more porn.”

The news about the subscription site was announced yesterday. The ban on sexual content is reportedly in an effort to maintain their “long-term sustainability.”

“I won’t have a job in November,” joked Boudreau. The content creator claims her OnlyFans profit is in the seven-figure range following the UQAM controversy.

A few hours later, an optimistic update rolled through. Helene Boudreau shared a text explaining that OnlyFans will not be blocking content from verified accounts.

“OnlyFans is not closing the site and we continue to have explicit content, wow! Life is beautiful.”

Boudreau currently has over 156,000 likes on her OnlyFans.

